University of Scranton announces plan for fall semester

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton announced its plan to bring back students in the fall.

Like many other universities in our area, students will be back on campus in August. 

The semester starts a little earlier, on August 17, 2020.

There will be no fall break.

The semester ends on November 25, 2020.

Students will stay on campus for the whole semester, and final exams will be given before Thanksgiving.

The University of Scranton is still working on plans for social distancing in dorms and classrooms.

