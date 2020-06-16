Lock Haven University lays out plans to reopen

The university in Clinton County announced their plans for in-person instruction.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Students at Lock Haven University will be returning to campus to take in-person classes for the fall semester.

Students and local businesses are thrilled with the university's decision.

Seniors at the say they are happy Lock Haven decided to reopen.

"I'm excited because I get to finish out what I started, the same way I started it," Rosemarie Griffin said.

"Knowing that we can come back and kind of enjoy the college life is pretty exciting, just with some adjustments," Kiersten Smith said.

There is not an official start date yet for the fall semester, but university officials say in-person classes will only last until Thanksgiving break. The final few weeks will be done online so students won't have to return to campus during flu season.

Lock Haven students are not the only ones excited about the fall semester. Hangar 9 Restaurant and Lounge near downtown Lock Haven was thrilled to hear students would be back.

"We were super excited to hear that because people will be back in town so we will be able to continue business like we used to. It was kind of sad during graduation. We didn't have any students here and it was really quiet so we look forward to students being back here in the fall," said J.D. Donnell.

Employees at Hangar 9 say it was vital for the university to reopen from a business standpoint.

"I'd say about 75 to 80 percent of our customers are college students."