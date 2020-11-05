Rite Aid in East Stroudsburg offering coronavirus testing

You can now get tested for COVID-19 at a Rite Aid in Monroe County. The pharmacy in East Stroudsburg started free testing on Monday.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Getting a COVID-19 test in Monroe County might be a little easier for residents. The Rite Aid on Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg is now offering free testing.

Jeanann Uvino from Tannersville is signing up for an appointment.

"I think it's great Rite Aid is doing this for us. They give flu shots, they do all that kind of stuff. This is just as important," Uvino said.

People who want to get tested do not have to have symptoms, but they will have to pre-register and answer a few questions online about possible exposure to the virus.

Rite Aid posted a video on YouTube showing people how to test themselves.

A pharmacist will oversee testing at the drive-thru to ensure it's being done correctly.

"I think a lot of people should start getting tested. I want to be tested. I think it's just good to have it here," Uvino added.