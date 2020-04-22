Another testing site for the coronavirus opening in Luzerne County

The site is being run by Rite Aid. You can register for testing through a link here.

PLAINS, Pa. — Another testing site for COVID-19 has opened in Luzerne County and plans to test up to 200 people a day.

A steady stream of cars was showing up to the testing site being run by Rite Aid at its store on River Street in Plains Township.

Rite Aid is opening testing sites like this in certain locations across the country.

The location plans to do around 200 tests a day, 7 days a week and they are by appointment only.