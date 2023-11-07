Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens

The painful condition that usually re-occurs is typically found in middle-aged people. But more recently, doctors are seeing kidney stones in kids.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Doctors at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg say they're seeing more people come in with kidney stones.

The painful condition that usually re-occurs is typically found in middle-aged people, specifically men.

But more recently, the health network is seeing an increase in children getting them.

"Much like the rest of the country, the increase seems to be in adolescent girls, primarily. But we have seen it in all age groups and both boys and girls. It's sort of been maybe a 10-20 percent increase in the last 5- 10 years," said Nathan Hagstrom a pediatrician with Lehigh Valley Health Network.

He says a Kidney stone is a hard deposit of minerals and acid salts that stick together and form in the kidney.

As for the reason why children are getting them, he says there are multiple reasons.

"Things like their diets," Hagstrom said. "Highly processed foods tend to have a lot of salt, and we know that an increase in salt in your diet can increase your risk for kidney stones. Also, the change in the heat in the Summer. Dehydration is a big risk factor."

Hagstrom says an overuse of antibiotics could also be to blame for an increase in kidney stones.

He says symptoms which include pain and blood in the urine, are the same for both children and adults.

When it comes to preventive measures, Hagstrom believes having a good diet, reducing salt intake, and hydration is key.

It's a message that isn't just for children but for adults too.

"Making sure the child is drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, and fluids that are low in sugar content," Hagstrom said. "I would stay away from too much fluids that have electrolytes."

Dr. Hagstrom says anyone with concerns should visit their doctor.