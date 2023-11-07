Camp Dost cancer patients enjoy summer camp

This week, some cancer patients are having a blast in Columbia County.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — It was all smiles on Tuesday as some kids splashed around in the pool at Camp Dost near Millville. They have plenty to look forward to during the week-long summer camp.

"Getting to spend time with my cabin friends and doing all these rocket missions," Emme Fay said.

"Either biking or swimming," Bray Dibble said. "It's really fun."

But this isn't just any summer camp. These kids have something in common.

"I was diagnosed with leukemia when I was 4, and now, I'm four years in remission, so I'm here to kind of celebrate that," Gia Grier said.

"I'm almost four years cancer-free," Fay said. "I'm feeling good, and I'm excited that I'm at this camp."

This week, the Camp Victory facility in Greenwood Township is hosting Camp Dost.

The Ronald McDonald House started the camp in 1983 as a way for children battling cancer to enjoy some regular summer fun.

"It's really nice to have other people here because they actually get the feeling of telling people, 'Yo, I had cancer,'" Grier said.

There are 50 kids at this year's free camp. The theme is "Out of this World," and they'll be doing different space-themed activities and arts and crafts.

"They are realizing they're just like everyone else, and everyone else is a kid. All the siblings understand, and they're not made to feel different," said Kimberly Green, the Camp Dost medical director.

Camp Dost continues through Friday.