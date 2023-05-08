Deadly Monroe County motorcycle crash

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers are releasing information about a deadly motorcycle crash in the Poconos.
Police said they tried to stop the motorcycle after a traffic violation in Hamilton Township, Monroe County, around 1:40 a.m. Monday.
Troopers said the motorcycle did not stop, lost control, and crashed into a tree. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released the victim's name or disclosed the road where it happened.
