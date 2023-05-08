x
Monroe County

Deadly Monroe County motorcycle crash

The wreck happened after state police tried to stop the motorcycle for a traffic violation.
Credit: WNEP

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers are releasing information about a deadly motorcycle crash in the Poconos.

Police said they tried to stop the motorcycle after a traffic violation in Hamilton Township, Monroe County, around 1:40 a.m. Monday. 

Troopers said the motorcycle did not stop, lost control, and crashed into a tree. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the victim's name or disclosed the road where it happened.

Developing story; check back for updates.

