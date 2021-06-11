Cool start to opening day at Camelbeach

Opening day at the state's largest outdoor water park started on the cool side.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Grab your bathing suit and slide into the weekend. Even with a chill in the air, the water was just fine at Camelbeach in Pocono Township.

"It's not the best day, but we are making the best out of it. No lines, so it's perfect, honestly," said Luis Zuniga, New Jersey.

The resort near Tannersville is open through Sunday. It will open daily beginning June 17.

One family from upstate New York chose to come now to beat the crowds.

"Oh, it's beautiful, and it's really nice. I am actually chasing the little ones around. He wants to see how fast I can swim," said Matt Bermudez from Albany, New York.

While many restrictions have been eased, the resort is asking people who are not vaccinated to wear a mask.

Erin Calpin, the senior marketing manager, says it's hard to believe summer is here again.

"In a couple of our meetings, we were looking at each other and saying, 'Wasn't it just winter yesterday?' We are loving it. We are loving the fact that Camelbeach is open, and we are here ready to get out in the outdoors and really enjoy the summer season," said Calpin.

People at Camelbeach really feel like things are going back to normal, and they are excited to spend the summer at their favorite places.

"The more, the better, and with the way it's been over the last year, with people being distanced and not going out to enjoy themselves, It's a breath of fresh air. I mean, I wish there were more people, but I think as the summer progresses, there will be more people," said Matthew Lemma, East Stroudsburg.