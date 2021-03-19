Making the ski season last at Camelback

Camelback Resort is making winter last, but the place near Tannersville has to start thinking summer, soon.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Skiing and snowboarding are still in full swing at Camelback Resort near Tannersville.

Conditions on the trails are just right, and the weather is not too shabby either.

"I am hoping to keep going. They say maybe April. I just retired this year. I was here Monday and Tuesday, and I'm making the best of my newly purchased season pass," said Bob Sullivan from Philadelphia.

The resort in Pocono Township hopes to keep trails open into next month.

Sarah Hendrix came up north to Pennsylvania from Georgia with her church group.

"Yeah, it's been great, awesome. It's not too crowded either, so it's been nice," said Hendrix.

The resort still has dozens of trails open.

"We still have unbelievably great conditions, probably the best we've ever had. With the mixture of our amazing man-made snow with what Mother Nature sent us, the conditions have been at their best. This is probably as good as it's been all winter right now. We are still getting a lot of people out and staying open as long as we can," said Shawn Hauver, managing director of Camelback Resort.

While skiers and snowboarders would love to see the season extend for as long as humanly possible, eventually, this place has to start transitioning into Camelbeach for the summer.

"We are going to try and stay open for skiing as long as we can, first. We are hoping, at least through Easter, we can keep people out here skiing. Then we will evaluate where we are and what the conditions look like, how much time we will need to get set up for Camelbeach. We want to keep ski season going for as long as we can first and then transition into Camelbeach when the snow starts to melt," said Hauver.