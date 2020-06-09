Car show held at Pocono Raceway

More than 100 vehicles were at The Blakeslee Rotary Club 2nd annual Car Show.

LONG POND, Pa. — People spent part of their holiday weekend checking out cars, old and new, at a fundraiser in Monroe County.

The Blakeslee Rotary Club hosted its 2nd annual Car Show at the Pocono Raceway.

There weren't only cars but trucks and motorcycles too.

The organization had to cancel a few of its other major fundraisers, so this was the biggest one so far this year.

Proceeds from the show will go to high school scholarships and dictionaries for some of the elementary schools in Monroe County.

More than 100 vehicles were there, a big increase from last year.

"I think a lot of it was due to the fact that a lot of car shows, unfortunately, had to be canceled this year so everybody's looking for someplace to be outside, so they can still social distance but have a good time," said April Guilherme of the Blakeslee Rotary Club.