Motorcycles take to the open road to honor those who serve our country.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The third annual Ride for Patriots to benefit Patriots Cove was held Saturday in Luzerne County.

Motorcycle enthusiasts took to the open road in honor of veterans and first responders.

Riders rolled out of the American Legion in Mountain top around 9 this morning and ended up at the Black Walnut American Legion Post for a car and bike show.

All the money raised goes to the non-profit to empower other vets.

"Probably most of the clubs here and most of the bikes here are all veterans too so veterans never leave someone behind, ever," said Mike Dreisch of Laceyvile.