Scranton car show benefits local animal rescue

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual fundraiser was especially important for an animal rescue organization based in Luzerne County.

Tracey's Hope focuses on hospice care and advocating against animal cruelty.

The group holds a car show every year at McDade Park in Scranton.

100 cars showed up this year, the most the organization has had at the event to date.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16 Tracey's Hope has struggled severely within the last few months.

"We were down to our last 100 dollars, and we have been praying, we could get donations in. We were praying this was gonna be a fantastic event, and it's turning out to be so far," said Chelsea Zongilla, Tracy's Hope Animal Rescue.