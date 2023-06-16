Camelbeach debuts new slide on 25th anniversary

The biggest outdoor water park in Pennsylvania opened its newest attraction 'Rival Racer' on Friday.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — It's a day Harrison Brodman of Stroudsburg has been patiently waiting for.

But it wasn't because it was opening day at Camelbeach Waterpark near Tannersville.

The 11-year-old's been counting down the days to test out the waterpark's newest attraction Rival Racer.

Brodman and his sister were the very first guests to go down the slide on opening day.

"10 out of 10, and I was so excited. On the computer, I looked at my calendar and counted down as many days as I can," said Harrison.

The Brodmans are season pass holders and have been coming to the park for the past four years.

"The staff is super friendly. We love taking the photos they have here. The food is good, and the rides are fun," said Lisa Brodman of Stroudsburg.

The new slide is sponsored by Pocono Raceway, and the first 400 people who went down it got a free ticket for Saturday's race.

"This is, that's really exciting," said Lisa Brodman.

Dave Makarsky is the managing director of the resort.

He said it only made sense to partner with the raceway on the new slide.

"Pocono Raceways are all about speed. Rival Racer is all about speed, and both of us are premier destinations in the Poconos, so it just seemed natural for the two of us to get together," said Markasky.

Not only is the park debuting its new slide, but it's Camelbeach's 25th anniversary.

Makarsky says, looking ahead, the summer season looks to be a busy one.

"Bookings are already ahead of last year. We're trending very, very well. We feel it in our bones that it's going to be a good summer, and all we're doing is asking mother nature to cooperate," said Makarsky.

Camelbeach is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.