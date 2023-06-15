Bringing new life to former Kovatch plant

The building is being turned into Narrow Valley Sportsplex, a multiuse complex for both recreation and business.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Kathy Kovatch Reaman has walked the main building here at the former Kovatch Mobile Equipment facility in Carbon County for years.

First when her father opened and owned the business and now as the co-owner of the property.

"My father was exactly my age when he bought this building, to begin with. This facility has been something for the community, and now it's just different for the community," said Reaman.

The plant closed in March of 2022 after KME's parent company REV Group decided to move its fire truck operations elsewhere.

Reaman, her husband, and their business partner took it as an opportunity to purchase the property and reopen it.

But not as a factory, instead, the building located at the intersection of Routes 209 and 54 is being turned into Narrow Valley Sportsplex, a multiuse complex for both recreation and business.

Offering a space not just for athletes to train but for everyone in the community.

"Facilities like this change areas. They really do," Reaman said. "It's now something to do. The community comes around it, and that's super important."

The projects are rolling out in several phases. The first one was adding batting cages and turf to the building behind me. Now, the second includes moving everything into the main factory area, which will feature a variety of basketball and volleyball courts and a track. People here in the community say they're thrilled that this building will not be sitting empty.

"I think it's wonderful. Such a good family, and there still evidently bring to the community," said Cheryl Hendricks of Nesquehoning.

"We just couldn't let it fall, Reaman said. "Just couldn't let it happen, so the voice in my head is saying just keep going, just keep going, and that's kind of exciting."

Demolition is already underway in phase one, which is expected to open in the fall.

Reaman says not only will it keep the building in the Kovatch family but in the community for years to come.



