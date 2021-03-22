Bears likely to leave den in early April

A mother bear and her three cubs may soon leave their den in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — You will not have much more time left to check out the family of bears living under a porch in the Poconos.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the time for hibernation is just about done.

The cubs are getting active and having quite a bit of fun wrestling with each other as their mama wants to keep resting.

The mother bear chose to hibernate and have her three cubs underneath a deck in Monroe County this winter.

But game wardens say the bears usually leave their dens in early April.