Bear cam up and running ... again

Homeowners in Monroe County found some uninvited guests sleeping under their deck for a second time.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — You might remember the bear cam two years ago that was running around the clock on a momma bear and her cub. The bear cam is back up and running underneath the deck of the same home in Monroe County.

Pennsylvania Game Commission officers say the family discovered the bear a couple of weeks ago.

"At first, we thought it was maybe the same bear, because they breed every two years, and we thought, well, she's back two years later to give birth again. But this bear did have ear tags, and when we looked at those ear tags, we found that it's actually a different bear," said Officer Bill Williams, Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Williams says the odds of this happening are very slim, so this was an exciting opportunity for the Game Commission and the homeowners.

"There was a scent to the bear, certainly, under that deck. This other bear was probably drawn to that and realized that it's a good place to have a den."

This mama bear gave birth about a week ago to three cubs, and the cameras were set up a couple of days ago. Officer Williams says it's a great learning tool for people to get a glimpse of newborn cubs.

"They are nursing currently, and they're drinking a bear's milk, which is about 33 percent milk fat. That would be like you and I eating a diet of whipped cream only. And you can imagine they gain weight very quickly."

People at home were just as excited to catch a glimpse of the family of four.

"It was just posted this morning and it's exploding. People really enjoy watching the bears and learning about their behavior, especially the denning and the cub-rearing behavior of bears."

The camera will be up and running until the bears come out of hibernation.