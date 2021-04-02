Live bear den camera returns in the Poconos

Watch a live stream of a black bear and her cubs in their Monroe County den.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from our story in 2019.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission's live bear den camera is back.

The live cam made its premiere back in 2019 when a mother bear and her cub made a den under a home's deck in Monroe County.

This year, while Game Commission officials can't confirm that it is the same momma bear, they do point out on the Game Commission website that they've seen "two little noses so far."

While a lot of people find live streams like this one cute and entertaining, it's also educational, Game Commission officials say.