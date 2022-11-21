Bakery pumps out pies ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

The owner of Village Farmer and Bakery in Delaware Water Gap says this year, more than 1,000 pies are being made, with hundreds of orders placed.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — All types of pies fill customers' hands and line the tables inside Village Farmer and Bakery in Delaware Water Gap.

In the kitchen, employees bake all day, mixing up fillings and crusting tops of pies.

"This is our time of year. Yes, the phone has been ringing off the hook, and we have just had an incredible outpouring from the community and surrounding communities. So, it's really exciting. This is our 45th year in business," said Susan Cooper, the owner.

One couple from York weren't just picking up pies, but some other treats, too.

"We're getting some pastries. We are getting mango salsa. We're getting, I think, fudge for the boys, apple cider. Yeah, we get a lot of crazy things," said Adrienne Womelsdorf of York.

Cooper says this year, more than 1,000 pies are being made, with hundreds of orders placed.

"We do it day by day and get through our workload day by day, and of course, we plan for the big Wednesday push," Cooper said. "That's kind of incredible. We have to divide the space. We have the orders on hold in one area, and then people coming in that just want to buy in another area."

If you haven't gotten your pies yet, you still have time. You can either place an order by the end of the day on Tuesday or come in on Wednesday and pick up whatever the bakery has left.

"Come in; we're going to have lots of stuff to buy," Cooper said. "We will have things to buy right off the table — the simple pies. Some of the other things. it is too late, but simple pies — apple pumpkin — we can handle, no problem."

Cooper says this year, apple and pumpkin are the hot sellers.