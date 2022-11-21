Tasty holiday help for needy folks in Scranton

A women's health organization in Scranton held a food distribution on Monday to provide a little extra help before Thanksgiving.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Tables and tents were set up outside of the Maternal and Family Health Services office in Scranton Monday afternoon to distribute food and other items to more than 180 families who registered for the event.

The agency works with local food banks and pantries to supply this distribution.

Cindy Kennedy says this event has grown over the past couple of years as more and more women with families need a little extra help during the holidays.

"We knew there was a need out there that we are 20 percent over the need from last year, so we're happy that we're able to be here to provide that," Kennedy said.

Volunteers helped Shania McMillan from Scranton fill her bag. She appreciates the extra help to feed her growing family.

"It's hard to find help, especially for free and without so many qualifications, and this is my OB, so to have it already to where a place where I feel comfortable is awesome," McMillan said.

People benefiting from this distribution are even more thankful for the fresh options.

"I do have a teen daughter who is pregnant, and that's what she eats is fruits. That's one thing I could basically guarantee is fruits. When I went into the store for grapes, it was like maybe $7. I was like, 'That's crazy,'" Joanne Garrett said.

"I think this year with inflation, the cost of gas, the cost of food, our community and our clients and our families need that assistance and support," said Julie Nardella, Maternal and Family Health Services.

Elm Park United Methodist Church provided free coats, and the Children's Hunger Outreach program also gave out weekend meal bags for kids.