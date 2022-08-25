Back-to-school vaccination clinic held at Stroudsburg High School

The school district partnered with the Wright Center for Community Health to offer more than a dozen vaccines.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Dozens of parents and students within the Stroudsburg Area School District waited in line to check vaccinations off their back-to-school list.

The school district partnered with the Wright Center for Community Health to offer more than a dozen vaccines.

"Which include like DTaP, MMR, polio, and then meningitis, your meningitis boosters — they're just critically important for the overall health and well-being of people, especially as you bring them in congregate settings like our schools," said Stroudsburg Area Superintendent Cosmas Curry.

Superintendent Curry says under state law, you are excluded from school if you don't have these vaccinations. That's why he says it's important to get them in time.

"Families have until September 7 to take care of this with these children who need to have updated records to show proof of vaccinations," Curry said

Some parents and students Newswatch 16 spoke with say they've had a difficult time getting vaccine appointments, so having The Wright Center come to them is very convenient.

"It's a good idea. It's helpful. That way, I don't have to travel so far away from home, I guess, now to get something for school," said senior Roselyn Ortiz.

"I think it's very convenient for parents who need to have their children vaccinated, and it's a great opportunity for everyone," senior Alyssa Vecchio said.

"We're very happy to provide this opportunity to partner with the Wright Center to see our students serviced, healthy, and back to school," Curry said.

Coronavirus vaccines were also available to anyone who wanted one.

The first day of school for Stroudsburg students is Monday.