x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Back-to-school bash held in Scranton

Educators are working to make sure every student in the Scranton School District has what they need for a productive school year.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — The American Federation of Teachers hosted a back-to-school giveaway Tuesday afternoon in Scranton.

Students were able to stock up on all the essentials needed to start the school year off on the right foot.

"We want our students to have a level playing field when they go back to school. Some of our kids can't afford backpacks, can't afford a book, can't afford pencils or ink pens or tablets," said Rosemary Boland, President, Scranton Federation of Teachers.

More than 2,000 free books were distributed to kids and families at the back-to-school bash in Scranton.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.  

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Too much too little rain for golfers in Lackawanna County

Before You Leave, Check This Out