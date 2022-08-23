New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County

Blue Mountain Elementary West will finally welcome back students and staff for this coming school year. This comes after the school was closed for three years.

FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West.

Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.

Blue Mountain Elementary West closed due to mold and water damage back in 2019.

"We discovered it after trying to do some repairs from a busted radiator that we removed some drywall and discovered some serious flaws in the structure," Helsel said.

He says investing in building a new elementary school was a more fiscally responsible option.

"Rather than build on an older place with plumbing and problems, we could build new for basically the same dollars, and I believe it's going to be a well-built building that will stand and live for a hundred years," Helsel added.

Blue Mountain Elementary West passed inspection and received its occupancy permit last Saturday, but not every room will be ready by the first day of school.

"Because the gym has been a storage area for all the classroom materials like the ceiling tiles and all the construction materials, that is the one thing that isn't going to be complete," said Helsel.

While the elementary school will be ready for students and teachers next week, the superintendent says that all finishing touches will be done by no later than October.