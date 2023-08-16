Back to school health fair held in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The health fair, hosted by Pocono Service for Families and Children, helps families and children in the county's Head Start program prepare for heading back to the classroom.
Kids could get a health screening and pick out a new backpack, all for free.
"This is an awesome idea. I guess I didn't even know because they started later in the school year last year. I didn't do this last year with them, so this is new for me and them as well, so year I think this is awesome. I think they did a great job," said Christine Classen, Tobyhanna.
The event was held at the mountain center in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna.
