Third place finish for Luzerne County mullet kid

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A kid from Luzerne County is now nationally ranked for his hair.

Kamden Cunningham, age 5, from Swoyersville, came in third place in the USA Mullet Championships.

The honor comes with a $500 prize and a pair of B Fresh sunglasses.

Kamden's hair has been turning heads for a while. He told us earlier this summer that he's keeping this hairstyle forever.

His mom says he's on a mission to make the ultimate comeback for next year's championship.

We just announced our 2023 Kids Mullet Champion Rory live on Fox & Friends this morning! Congratulations to Rory and to... Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Wednesday, August 16, 2023