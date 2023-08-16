x
Luzerne County

Third place finish for Luzerne County mullet kid

The honor comes with a cash prize and some cool shades.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A kid from  Luzerne County is now nationally ranked for his hair.

Kamden Cunningham, age 5, from Swoyersville, came in third place in the USA Mullet Championships.

The honor comes with a $500 prize and a pair of B Fresh sunglasses.

Kamden's hair has been turning heads for a while. He told us earlier this summer that he's keeping this hairstyle forever.

His mom says he's on a mission to make the ultimate comeback for next year's championship.

