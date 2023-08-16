Third place finish for Luzerne County mullet kid

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A kid from Luzerne County is now nationally ranked for his hair.
Kamden Cunningham, age 5, from Swoyersville, came in third place in the USA Mullet Championships.
The honor comes with a $500 prize and a pair of B Fresh sunglasses.
Kamden's hair has been turning heads for a while. He told us earlier this summer that he's keeping this hairstyle forever.
His mom says he's on a mission to make the ultimate comeback for next year's championship.
RELATED: This Luzerne County kid's hairstyle is party in the front and all-business when it comes to winning mullet contest
Check out WNEP's YouTube channel.