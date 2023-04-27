Renovations finished AWSOM Animal Shelter

The shelter renovated the inside kennel house area for the first time since taking the facility over from the SPCA decades ago.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There is a newly renovated space for shelter dogs in the Poconos.

The upgraded kennel house at AWSOM Animal Shelter is finally finished.

The upgrades include cage-free kennels with noise-reducing technology.

The shelter also updated the flooring.

This project finished right on schedule, and the cost of the renovations was paid for partly by a grant.

