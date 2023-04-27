x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Monroe County

Renovations finished AWSOM Animal Shelter

The shelter renovated the inside kennel house area for the first time since taking the facility over from the SPCA decades ago.
Credit: WNEP

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There is a newly renovated space for shelter dogs in the Poconos.

The upgraded kennel house at AWSOM Animal Shelter is finally finished.

The shelter renovated the inside kennel house area for the first time since taking the facility over from the SPCA decades ago.

The upgrades include cage-free kennels with noise-reducing technology.

The shelter also updated the flooring.

This project finished right on schedule, and the cost of the renovations was paid for partly by a grant.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

See more pets and animal stories on WNEP’s YouTube playlist.

More Videos

In Other News

Vintage comic books taken from store in the Poconos

Before You Leave, Check This Out