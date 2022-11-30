Spend your holidays with a foster pet from AWSOM

You can choose between dozens of cats and dogs to foster as part of the Home for the Holidays foster program, and it's free.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Choco is a 5-year-old cat that was found abandoned outside.. thanks to the kindness of strangers, he was safely brought to Awsom Animal Shelter in Stroud Township.

This sweet boy is looking for a place to call home for the holidays...You can foster him during the shelter's annual Holiday pet Foster Program.

"Just having that companion knowing how much they need you, makes you realize you need them just as much. Even the animals feel it when the season comes around it's almost like they get a new sense of hope that they're going to get home," said Melissa Cozze, the Clinic manager.

You can choose between dozens of cats and dogs to foster as part of the Home for the Holidays foster program, and it's free.

People can fill out an application to bring one of the animals home and be part of the family for two weeks.

Pick-ups start December 17th, and you'll have the pet through January 5th.

"Just to get them a break from the shelter and I know sometimes people think oh well they'll get used to the home and you'll have to bring them back, but it actually gives us a really good insight into have they are in a home because they may act completely different here and that's why they're not getting picked," said Cozze.

If you just want to adopt an animal, starting this weekend and going until the end of December, Shirley Katz Insurance will be covering a portion of all adoption fees.

"Animals bring nothing but joy and happiness I know to me. So I wanna spread that joy and happiness throughout the community and it's so sad to see these animals in a shelter," said Felicia Katz, the owner of Shirley Katz Insurance.

"I would say about 80% of the Home for the Holidays animals stay in their homes forever, which is great because it gives us more room especially as the temperatures start to drop and there are lots of animals that are outside that need shelter. It gives us more space to be able to bring those in," Cosse said.

If you are interested in the Home for the holiday's pet foster program, click here.

The shelter's Annual holiday party is this weekend.

Awsom animal shelter is always looking for pet food/ supplies and monetary donations. Click here to help.