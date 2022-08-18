x
Monroe County

Arrest in shooting at basketball court in Monroe County

A man is behind bars after a shooting in the Poconos.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a suspect is locked up after police say he left a man paralyzed because of a game.

Back in June, Pocono Township police say Esthan Estrada from East Stroudsburg shot the victim at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court.

Officers say Estrada got made fun of after a bad play and started a fight.

Investigators say he was getting beat up, so he pulled a gun.

Authorities say Estrada shot the victim in the back as he ran away.

Estrada is locked up in Monroe County.

