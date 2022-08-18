Arrest in shooting at basketball court in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a suspect is locked up after police say he left a man paralyzed because of a game.
Back in June, Pocono Township police say Esthan Estrada from East Stroudsburg shot the victim at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court.
Officers say Estrada got made fun of after a bad play and started a fight.
Investigators say he was getting beat up, so he pulled a gun.
Authorities say Estrada shot the victim in the back as he ran away.
Estrada is locked up in Monroe County.
