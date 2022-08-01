Pocono Mountain Carnival underway

The carnival runs from Monday August 1st through Saturday August 6th.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect summer evening to enjoy the 96th Annual Pocono Mountain Carnival in Monroe County.

The carnival, which is a major fundraiser for the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, features all the summer favorites, including sweet corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and sausage sandwiches.

But for some carnival goers, it's all about the family experience.

"The favorite for me is eating and seeing my grandchildren having fun. I'm a happy camper now, and the babies have fun too," said Juan Carlos Rodrjuec, Mount Pocono.

The 96th Annual Pocono Mountain Carnival runs through Saturday, with a fireworks display planned for Wednesday night, August 3rd.