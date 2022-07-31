Cornhole tournament held at Susquehanna Brewing Company

Susquehanna Brewing Company hosted the Keystone State Games Cornhole Tournament Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

PITTSTON, Pa. — They may have come for the cornhole, but they stayed for the beverages.

Susquehanna Brewing Company hosted the Keystone State Games Cornhole Tournament Sunday in Luzerne County.

Players of all ages traveled from across the state to play, all with hopes of taking home a gold medal in the bean bag toss game.

"I get to meet people from across the state, people I would never cross paths with in the Philadelphia area. So at events like this, we get to talk and meet people, and people seem to enjoy the games, and a lot of times, you see people come back year after year after year," said Craig Walter, Keystone State Games.

There were two tournaments, including a senior division players ranging in age from 17 to 90, at the event in Luzerne County.