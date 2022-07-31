Butterfly house opens in Scott Township

Lakeland Orchard and Cidery in Lackawanna County opened its butterfly house to the public this weekend.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The flower-filled greenhouse at Lakeland Orchard and Cidery in Scott Township is now open for everyone to enjoy.

Three types of Pennsylvania native butterflies are being raised there over the next month, including the now endangered monarch butterflies.

To help save the monarchs and increase butterfly populations in northeastern Pennsylvania, Lakeland Orchard is adding 200 to 300 eggs each week to the habitat, which currently has 500 butterflies.

"I love it! Because there's pretty flowers and really pretty butterflies everywhere, and it's easy to catch them," said Clara Stevens, Moscow.

The public is welcome to visit the butterfly house until the end of August, that's when the butterflies will be ready to be released into the wild in Lackawanna County.