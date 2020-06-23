Kids for Cash judge out of prison

Michael Conahan has been sent home from a federal prison in Florida due to coronavirus concerns.

FLORIDA, USA — One of the judges in the Kids for Cash scandal in Luzerne County is no longer behind bars, according to the Associated Press.

Conahan is 68 years old and Prison officials tell the AP Conahan may not necessarily come back to the prison.

He could serve out the rest of his 17 and a half year prison sentence in home confinement.

Conahan has been in prison since 2011.