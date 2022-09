The man faces 30 counts of sexual contact with a former student.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The case of this Williamsport principal, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, will now go to trial.

Roger Freed faces 30 counts of sexual contact with a former student.

At a preliminary hearing, the charges were forwarded to trial, but a date has not been set yet.

Freed remains free on bail.