Williamsport Area principal accused of indecent assault on former student

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport Area School District principal is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student.

Roger Freed, 34, is a ninth grade principal in the Williamsport Area School District.

He was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he sexually assaulted a former student for years.

Freed is charged with 30 counts of sexual contact with a former student. According to state police, Freed began an emotional relationship with the boy in 2015, and that relationship eventually became sexual.

Court papers indicate that when the student was in ninth grade, he turned to Freed for emotional support.

The student told troopers that Freed would text, call, and Facetime with him outside of school settings and would also massage his shoulders.

The relationship turned sexual during the boy's junior year and continued until this past spring.

Some of the alleged sexual encounters took place at the Williamsport Area High School and Freed's former home in the city.

Freed faces a list of charges, including sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

He was released, but he must wear an ankle monitor at all times and must stay away from the alleged victim.

The Williamsport Area School district would not comment on Freed's job status.