Alexis Gomez-Leiva is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault on a child, and more.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, a man faces charges, accused of raping a 12-year-old girl over the past three years.

46-year-old Alexis Gomez-Leiva is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault on a child, and more.

Police say they recently received a report of the allegations, claiming the abuse began when the girl was just 9 years old.

He remains in custody in the Lackawanna County Prison.