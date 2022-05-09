Wilkes-Barre officer is shot in the leg overnight

One person is in custody after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Someone pulled a gun on an employee of the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street. Shortly after, police pulled a car over because the driver was speeding. It was the person believed to be involved in the Mo-Fon incident.

A Wilkes-Barre police officer was shot in the leg. His name and condition have not been released.

Police do have one person in custody. No name was released there either, and police have not said what charges will be filed.

The Mofon lounge has been in the news before. A man was shot to death inside back in October.