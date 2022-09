Jeremy White from Maryland was sentenced on Thursday.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The driver who caused a deadly crash in Carbon County will spend three to six years in prison.

The crash happened in July of 2020 along Route 54 in Nesquehoning.

Terry Gonzalez, 30, of Lansford, was killed when White hit his motorcycle head-on.

White pleaded guilty to homicide while DUI back in June.