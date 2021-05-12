Williamsport businesses recall crazy year, prepare for more customers

Businesses in Williamsport are excited for restrictions to be lifted on May 31.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The pandemic has been a stressful time for many businesses in the Williamsport area. Just about a year ago, businesses were not able to open and were struggling to make money.

"I remember coming to work every day and leaving work and just wondering what we will be able to do to support all these small businesses that really relied on the community to keep their doors open," said Jason Fink of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

"We weren't certain what was going to happen. We were afraid of the unknown. We were concerned about our employees and how they were going to make it through," said Maria Daniele of Franco's Lounge.

Flash forward to now, and businesses are back open and gearing up for the summer. And in just three weeks, businesses like Franco's Lounge and Salon Simone in Williamsport will be able to operate at full capacity.

"The staff is excited as we are too. I think it is going to be really nice to see everyone and get everyone out mingling again," said Daniele.

"We're looking forward to having all of our chairs full and having a full staff at all times and just seeing friends stopping in to say hi," said Ashleigh Miller of Salon Simone.

Jason Fink at the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce is also urging community members to come out and support local shops.

"This is your opportunity to go and get life back and support businesses at the same time who have been suffering for the past year, so get out there and spend some money," said Fink.