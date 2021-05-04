All restrictions related to gatherings, restaurants, and other businesses will be lifted.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state is lifting COVID-19 mitigation restrictions on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Masking restrictions will remain in place until 70 percent of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.

The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, made the announcement Tuesday.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said in a news release Tuesday that Pennsylvania is making “significant progress” in the fight against COVID-19 and more people are getting vaccinated.

The Department of Health says the order requiring people to wear masks while away from home will be lifted once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

That percentage stood at nearly 42% on Tuesday.

Requirements such as testing and reporting new cases will remain in place for hospitals and long-term care facilities. Maintaining requirements for hospitals and long-term care facilities will allow Pennsylvania to continue to closely monitor COVID-19 spread while lifting other restrictions.

The Department of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidance and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures.