UPMC provides update on COVID-19 conditions

Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna urge folks to get vaccinated.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals at UPMC Williamsport say they are seeing a small rise in COVID-19 cases throughout central Pennsylvania. The hospital is currently treating over 20 patients in its COVID wing.

"We hit the low back in March with the lowest volume of after the winter/holiday peak that we had, and then from mid-March to now, we probably have a modest uptick in cases," said Dr. David Lopatofsky of UPMC Susquehanna.

According to the Department of Health, several variants of the coronavirus are going around the state. Folks at UPMC say it is possible that one of the variants has reached the Susquehanna region.

"(The variants) probably are more transmittable from person to person, and they have mutations in their proteins that make them stick to our respiratory tracts where viruses sort of take hold and start their infective process. They are probably stickier to us maybe in a sense, and with that, some may bring more severe illness than others."

Medical professionals tell Newswatch 16 that more variants could pop up if folks don't get vaccinated.

"The more of us that are infected or not immunized and then become infected, the more the virus can be in our communities, pass around, live, grow, evolve, mutate, and become stronger with time."

Even if you have already received your COVID-19 shots, you may not be out of the woods yet when it comes to needles. There is a possibility that you may have to get a booster shot every year, just like you do with the flu vaccine.

"The flu shot changes year after year, and we continually make the flu shot specific to the influenza that is going on for that year, so I wouldn't be surprised if there were additional COVID shots, and only time will tell what that may look like."