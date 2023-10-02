Parent company of Shop-Vac moving its manufacturing plant to China

The longtime Williamsport company will be moving some of its manufacturing plant to China in the next few months.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — For more than 40 years Shop-Vac, one of the country's most recognizable vacuum brands, called Williamsport home.

However, In the next coming months, the company plans to move a large section of its manufacturing plant to China.

"Shop-Vac is in a position where they are going to be reducing their employment size right now due to the economy right now," said Jason Fink, CEO of Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

The company was purchased by Greatstar Tools USA back in 2021 and looked to bring more workers into the well-known business.

Now that plan has changed.

"They were facing challenges recently," said Fink. "We thought that this might be a turnaround, unfortunately, we just didn't see that happen."

"People that have worked there for 30 years, 30 plus years you know and they are not at retirement age yet, but they're to the age where they are not gonna be able to really easily start over," said Julie Keller.

Keller lives right near the Shop-Vac warehouse and says it's sad to see a company that started here slowly make its way out.

"I'm a made-in-the-USA type of person you know," said Keller. "I think that everything should stay here and people should by here."

"I've used shop-vacs my whole life I even worked there at one time," said Bernard Brown, Williamsport. "I think it's a big loss for this area."

Bernard Brown use to mold the cases for shop-vac vacuums years ago and says these cuts will have a big effect.

"I know a lot of people who've worked there and count on it, it's a good working environment and you make a lot of money there, said Brown."

WNEP did reach out to Greatstar Tools USA, but we did not get a response.

Job cuts are set to begin around April 28th, It's unclear how many workers will be laid off.