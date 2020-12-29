Company buys Shop-Vac, plans to reopen

The plant abruptly closed last September.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A company based in China says it has purchased the former Shop-Vac Corporation in Lycoming County.

The company plans to hire back some of the people who lost their jobs when the factory closed last summer.

GreatStar Tools USA says it has purchased all of Shop Vac's assets, including its' factory in Williamsport.

The company says it plans to reopen the plant, which closed abruptly last September and rehire some former employees.

400 people lost their jobs.