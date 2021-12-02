UPS to layoff hundreds in Lackawanna County

The last day of work at the facility in Dunmore is expected to be sometime in February.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hundreds of people in Lackawanna County found out they are losing their jobs just before the holidays.

UPS is laying off employees at multiple locations in the U.S., including here in our area.

Newswatch 16 received a copy of the letter that was sent to employees who are being let go. UPS verified the letter. It says the layoffs will be permanent and the last date of employment is expected to be in February.

The employees at the UPS facility in Dunmore we talked to wanted to remain anonymous, but they said they feel like they are "being used" for the company's busiest time of year before the layoffs take effect.

One employee said they feel like "we don't matter."

Another said they have coworkers who are pregnant or just had kids, and others who have lost family members to COVID-19. They say after an already difficult year, this is just the cherry on top.

The employees say it's "just a terrible blow," especially to those who have been with the company for decades, saying "I can't even tell you how many prayers went out last just last night alone for everyone that's going through this. I worry about myself but I worry about everybody else too."

This is the statement Newswatch 16 received from the U.S. Network Communications Manager: