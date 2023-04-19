New affordable homes coming to Williamsport

The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity is gearing up to build six new homes along Scott Street in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Clive Rainey became Habitat for Humanity's first volunteer in 1977. Since then, he has been all around the world helping build affordable homes.

"Around the world, wherever we go, our work is for justice, and there is no greater form of justice than to provide someone with a piece of ground to stand on, live on, and to say, 'This is mine,'" said Rainey.

He is in Williamsport this week working with the Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity. The local organization run by Duane Hershberger has built nearly 50 homes since 1990. Plenty of homes are still needed.

"County commissioners recently just identified housing as one of the top issues in this area, all kinds of housing. The housing we focus on is affordable housing," said Hershberger.

Newswatch 16 met with Rainey and Hershberger along Scott Street in Williamsport. The organization plans to break ground in June for six homes and a park on this vacant lot.

"They will be single-family homes, off-street parking, and at the very end, there will be a small park. The vision is to have people gather around the tables and benches to play chess and just enjoy the community," Hershberger added.

A few of the homes will have certain building volunteers.

"The first house that we do will be a faith build. Combination of many congregations working together," said Hershberger. "The second house I am really excited about will be a women build. We will have groups of women coming in and working on Saturdays and Thursdays to build a house."

Rainey says anyone interested in volunteering should give it a try.

"Get out there and do it. So many people are afraid to come out on a site, and they don't know how to use a hammer or go to other parts of the world. And we say, 'Come along,'" Rainey added.

Folks in need of an affordable home in Lycoming County can reach out to the organization here for assistance.