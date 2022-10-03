Habitat for Humanity in Lycoming County to offer free home repairs

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating shows us how the program works and who is eligible for a home makeover.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in the county since 1989, and now the organization is looking to do home repairs.

"We want to help revitalize the neighborhoods and the communities and get rid of blight throughout the neighborhoods," said Corinne Stammel-Demmien, program director for Habitat.

The organization received a $50,000 grant for its home preservation program. The program will help clean up homes in a number of ways.

"If you need painting, if you need materials replaced, porches, decks, and things like that. We are also going to do accessibility modification like ramps and rails."

Eligibility for the program is income-based, and you must own the home and be up to date on all payments. However, the program does not apply to emergency repair issues.

"They can pick up an application at our ReStore, or they can go online and fill one out or download it and send it in."

With inflation near record highs, spending money on home repairs can be pricy.

"With the rising costs of gas and home improvement materials, this program is here to help people who can't really afford that. they don't have the extra money to put into those kinds of things."

The organization will begin home repairs once the weather is warmer.

"There is going to be a waiting period, and you have to apply. We have to send our construction supervisor out to estimate the project, and then the work will be done," Stammel-Demmien explained.

The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity is also asking for donations to add to its home preservation program. If you would like to donate, you can do so on their website.