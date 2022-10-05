Bringing new and old homes to life

The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity will be repairing and building homes over the next few years.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Homeowners in Lycoming County can look no further for exterior home repairs. The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity is helping people in need with home preservation.

"We want everyone to have a safe, affordable place to live, and that includes preserving the affordable housing stock that is in our community," said Corrine Stammel, the organization's program director.

A goal of the home preservation program is to repair dangerous living conditions.

"All of us get older, and we start to wear out, and the same thing happens with houses, and you got to kind of keep up with all of that," said Duane Hershberger, the organization's executive director.

"We have about 15 homeowners waiting for services, and more applications are coming in," added Stammel.

In addition to repairing homes and removing blight, Habitat for Humanity plans on building a total of ten new homes in Williamsport and South Williamsport over the next five to six years.

The organization is in the final steps of securing six plots of land on Scott Street in Williamsport and four more plots on Clark Street in South Williamsport.

"We just still have a lot of work to do to make sure everybody has a place to live and grow and be everything they are intended to be," added Hershberger.

Habitat for Humanity is able to build and repair homes with the help of the community. Volunteers are still needed for the summer.

"Mostly on Saturdays but occasionally during the week. It might be businesses that want to do a team-building day, it might be a church or faith group that wants to come out, a men's or women's group or an education group can come out to help," said Hershberger.

The organization tells Newswatch 16 that work on the first home preservation project will take place this weekend. If you are interested in learning more about the program, you can visit here.