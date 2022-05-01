Lycoming College unveils new music center

The new facility is 14,000 square feet and cost more than $8 million.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport.

"This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.

The college has had a musical program since it was founded in 1812. Students like Anna Glantz have their own dedicated building to practice and learn.

"This will just give us a space to be creative but be supported by a building that cares about us just as much as we care about the art," said Glantz.

"So, there is a really wonderful, rich, and vibrant history in music at Lycoming. This building is the most significant investment in our music program in over 100 years," said Edmonds.

Inside the building are soundproof practice areas, a piano lab, and a rehearsal hall.

"Being able to have this space, as someone who loves music, where it is just a place full of the love for music, is honestly amazing. I am so grateful to get to experience it over the next four years," added Glantz.

In addition to all the new state-of-the-art facilities, students now have a place to safely and conveniently store equipment across from the rehearsal hall.

This expansion is just one of the many projects that the city and college have undertaken in recent years to help revitalize old city Williamsport.

"Across the intersection is the Krapf Gateway Center. Across the street from the Trachte Music Center will be a new mixed-use development that is going into place. So, this has been a significant coalition of elected officials and private and public partnerships all pulling in the same direction," added Edmonds.

Officials with the college say the Trachte Music Center will also host many community events like the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra.