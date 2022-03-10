Lycoming College offers resources for sexual violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and a college in Williamsport is providing a free resource to students struggling with abuse.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 47 Ross Street in Williamsport is now home to the Alliance House. The Alliance House is a new safe space for students studying at Lycoming College. The house offers resources for students dealing with sexual abuse.

"It is a campus building that is a dedicated resource for people who have been victims of any kind of sexual violence, whether in the past or recently," said Kacy Hagan, the Title IX Coordinator at the college.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Purple ribbons signifying the month can be found throughout the home.

"One in four women will be a victim of some kind of sexual violence and one in six men. These resources are very important," added Hagan

Lycoming College students, male or female, who are in an abusive relationship can just show up to the Alliance House. There they will find people to help them out. Resources include counseling and protection order help.

"We have counselors from Wise Options through the YWCA locally here in Williamsport, who provide free and confidential counseling to students in need," she said.

The college will also use the building as a classroom. Classes will be related to gender and similar topics.

"There is numerous staff members who are also rotating in for office hours to provide those support services. In addition, we have classes that are being taught here and the support groups that are happening here," Hagan said.

Open House for Lycoming College students at the Alliance House will take place October 4th at 4:30 PM. To learn more about Alliance House, click here.