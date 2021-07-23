Limited access for Little League World Series fans

Some complex access passes will be available for spectators in the outfield areas and other parts of the Little League facilities.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A limited number of passes for the public will be available daily for areas of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

Stephen Keener, president and CEO of Little League, made the announcement on Friday afternoon on Facebook.

2021 Little League Region and World Series Update Little League CEO Steve Keener shares an update on the 2021 Region and World Series Tournaments. Posted by Little League on Friday, July 23, 2021

Keener said 3,000 complex access passes will be available each day, providing admission to outfield areas and other parts of the facility outside the stadiums.

Stadium seating will be reserved for families of the players and Little League officials.

Passes must be reserved ahead of time at the Little League website.