Limited access for Little League World Series fans

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A limited number of passes for the public will be available daily for areas of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.
Stephen Keener, president and CEO of Little League, made the announcement on Friday afternoon on Facebook.
Keener said 3,000 complex access passes will be available each day, providing admission to outfield areas and other parts of the facility outside the stadiums.
Stadium seating will be reserved for families of the players and Little League officials.
Passes must be reserved ahead of time at the Little League website.
Tickets are limited to four per person and are good for one day.