Home Show returns to the Lycoming Mall

The 61st annual Annual West Branch Susquehanna Builders Home Show will run through the weekend.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall will be busier than normal this weekend. That's because the 61st Annual West Branch Susquehanna Builders Home Show begins Friday. It is being held at the old Bon Ton store at the mall for the second year in a row.

"We've got windows, fences, construction, builders, pavers, landscapers. Anything you could need for your house," said Laura Kriger, an official with the West Branch Susquehanna Builders Association.

More than 100 vendors from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania are looking forward to showing off their products

"It is a good opportunity to sell product. With the quality we usually have, we can try to save people money when it comes to buying windows," said Shane Beardsley, an employee at Window World.

"It is nice to get out and talk to people. Having shows back is good for business. Get our name out there and do some advertising," said Heather Breidigan, an employee at Epoxy Floor Experts.

Last year's Home Show brought in around 2,800 visitors. Organizers expect even more foot traffic this year.

"Things are opened back up and people are sort of out and about, so we are hoping for a nice turnout," added Kriger.

The Lycoming Mall hasn't been so successful over the past couple of years. Many businesses have left and now the building only houses around a dozen stores. But organizers of the Home Show say it is the perfect space for this event.

"Last year it was very successful here and the parking is a huge plus and it is only on one level which is helpful for the attendees," said Jody Harlan, an official with the West Branch Susquehanna Builders Association.

Admission to the Home Show is $5.

Hours will be 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and noon – 4 p.m. Sunday.