Nonprofits benefit from Raise the Region

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A lot is happening at AIDS Resource in Williamsport. The nonprofit helps people living with HIV in a ten-county radius.

"We also do a lot of prevention, so we do STI and HIV testing for free, as well as do a lot of education and outreach and give out free condoms as well," said Megan Bloom, AIDS Resource marketing and PR coordinator.

AIDS Resource is one of more than 300 area nonprofits participating in Raise the Region. The two-day fundraiser collects donations for nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

Last year, the online fundraiser brought in more than $2 million for community organizations.

AIDS Resource plans to use its share of the money for meal and hygiene deliveries.

"We serve about 100 of them every month, so they'll receive basic household items like laundry detergent, soap, razors, shampoo, that type of thing," Bloom said.

With grocery prices skyrocketing, more people need the services of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

"People who have never used the food bank need it more than ever," said Carla Fisher, the food bank marketing coordinator.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, one in nine people faces food insecurity in this part of the state. The goal for Raise the Region is to provide 300,000 meals during the 30-hour fundraiser.

"At the food bank each month, we serve 152,000 families, individuals within our 27 counties," Carla Fisher said.

"Some of the things that we have done previous years, especially with our Friends of the library group, have kind of been put on hold," said Sarah Fisher, Degenstein Library youth services coordinator.

Fundraising has been slow because of the pandemic for many nonprofits, including the Degenstein Library in Sunbury. Money from Raise the Region will be used for the library's summer reading program.

"Help provide incentive books for the kids; they'll help us bring presenters in," Sarah Fisher said.